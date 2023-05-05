Smriti Irani's BIG attack on Priyanka Gandhi amid Karnataka campaign - 'Have seen her offering namaaz'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Smriti Irani during Karnataka Elections campaign

Karnataka Elections 2023: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is campaigning in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly elections, has claimed that she once saw Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offering namaaz in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

In exclusive conversation with India TV's political editor Devendra Parashar, Smriti Irani claimed that she saw Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offering namaaz in Amethi.

She added those who keep faith in Islam and offers namaaz, they don't do idol worship and may be this is the reason that Congress' top leadership didn't allow the construction of Ram Mandir.

Priyanka Gandhi visited Mahakaleshwar Temple after offering namaaz

In 2019 also, Smriti Irani said that Priyanka Gandhi had offered namaaz in Amethi ahead of the elections and later visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.