WATCH | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra steps down from campaign vehicle to bring sanitation worker with her

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during election campaign in Karnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: In a nice gesture, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her election campaign in Karnataka, stepped down from her vehicle to bring sanitation worker and Congress supporter K Rani with her for campaigning in Chintamani, Karnataka.

The Congress General Secretary got down from the campaign vehicles amid a huge presence of party supporters.

During her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP saying, "I challenge the PM, ministers and leaders of the BJP to fight atleast one election in any state on the issues of the people & their problems where they don't talk about the past or make people fight among themselves. People's problems are inflation, poverty & unemployment."

"They (BJP) ran the government in Karnataka for 3.5 years but neither they are capable of showing their faces nor they are able to speak in front of you. The change will definitely come here," she added.

Priyanka to address rallies in Hyderabad

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing a Telangana Congress programme on May 8.

According to a press release issued by Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Vadra will be arriving in the city directly from poll-bound Karnataka after participating in the party's election rally there.

She will address a rally as part of the party's protest over "unemployment" in the state, Goud said.

The Congress leader will reach the city at 4.30 pm on May 8. She will pay homage to the statue of Srikanth Charry, a youth who died by suicide in 2009 during the separate statehood movement. Telangana is expected to go to polls later this year.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Elections 2023: ECI issues advisory amid plummeting level of campaign discourse | CHECK HERE

ALSO READ | No relief for Rahul Gandhi from Gujarat High Court in 'Modi-surname' defamation case