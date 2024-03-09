Madhya Pradesh: Senior Congress leaders Suresh Pachouri, Sanjay Shukla join BJP ahead of LS polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Several Congress leaders joined BJP

Senior Congress leaders Suresh Pachouri, Sanjay Shukla and several other leaders on Saturday (March 9) joined the BJP in Bhopal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and VD Sharma were present on the occasion.

How did the BJP leaders react?

Taking a jibe at the Congress, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the party is “on the verge of extinction”.

“Rahul Gandhi will breathe only after finishing the Congress completely as suggested by Mahatma Gandhi. All good leaders of the Congress are tired of the party's leadership which is directionless...Congress is on the verge of extinction,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma termed the duo as “tall leaders of Madhya Pradesh” and said that there is no space for such leaders in Congress which is why they decided to join the BJP.

“Former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri is a tall leader in Madhya Pradesh Congress. Since there is no space for such a leader there, he has decided to join the BJP and work under PM Modi's leadership…” he said.

State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Rahul Gandhi is taking out Nyay Yatra. All leaders and workers of Congress can understand that if anyone is doing justice with the country, it is PM Modi. So, a lot of people are joining the BJP..."

CM Mohan Yadav's swipe at Congress

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a swipe at Congress and said," Aage aage Rahul jaa raha hai, peechhe peechhe Congress saaf ho rahi hai".

(With ANI inputs)