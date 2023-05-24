Madhya Pradesh: 2 kids among 4 killed as dumper hits loading auto at Indore-Bhopal bypass in Dewas

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Madhya Pradesh: Road accident at Indore-Bhopal bypass in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh accident: In a tragic incident, at least four people died and two others sustained serious injuries after a dumper allegedly hit a loading auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred at the Indore-Bhopal bypass in Dewas at around 4 am on May 23.

The deceased people have been identified as Dharmendra, a resident of Shankargarh in Dewas, Rani, a resident of Sagar district, and her two children Hrithik (2) and Anshu (3).

Injured rushed to Dewas district hospital

Rani's husband Suraj (35) and the driver of the auto-rickshaw Bablu, a resident of Raisen district sustained severe injuries in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at Dewas district hospital.

"Information was received on dial 100 about a road accident at the Indore-Bhopal bypass after which the police rushed to the spot. A total of four persons, including a woman and two children died and two others sustained injuries after a recklessly driven dumper hit a loading auto. The auto was going to Indore from Bhopal," Nahar Darwaza police station in charge, RC Kalsiya said.

Dumber crashed into road divider before hitting auto

The driver, Bablu, told police that he was going from Bhopal to Indore. The family of Suraj was boarded in the auto from Shiv Nagar locality in Bhopal and they left around 10 pm on Tuesday from Bhopal. The dumper broke the road divider and hit the auto from the front side.

