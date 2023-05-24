Wednesday, May 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kishtwar: Pakal Dul Project cruiser meets with accident, 7 dead

Kishtwar: Pakal Dul Project cruiser meets with accident, 7 dead

Kishtwar road accident: Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said the accident took place amid heavy rains in the area.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Jammu Updated on: May 24, 2023 10:30 IST
Cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project
Image Source : ANI Cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project

Kishtwar road accident: At least 7 people are feared dead and one critically injured after a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project met with an accident at Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar. 

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a blind curve. The vehicle was reduced to a mangle after rolling down several hundred feet before coming to halt, they said, adding six persons were found dead on-the-spot, while one more succumbed to injuries while being evacuated to hospital.

Informing about the incident Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about the unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site. 7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided."

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News