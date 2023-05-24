Kishtwar: Pakal Dul Project cruiser meets with accident, 7 dead

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project

Kishtwar road accident: At least 7 people are feared dead and one critically injured after a cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project met with an accident at Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar.

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a blind curve. The vehicle was reduced to a mangle after rolling down several hundred feet before coming to halt, they said, adding six persons were found dead on-the-spot, while one more succumbed to injuries while being evacuated to hospital.

Informing about the incident Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about the unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site. 7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided."

