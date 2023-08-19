Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho-Udaipur train engine catches fire, halted for nearly two hours near Gwalior

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Khajuraho Udaipur train engine catches fire

A fire was reported in the engine of the Khajuraho-Udaipur intercity train following which it had to be halted at the Sitholi Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday. According to passengers, the train was stopped for two hours after the fire broke out.

"We faced a lot of difficulties due to the fire. The train was stopped for nearly two hours. The engine is being changed now, after this, the train will leave," news agency ANI quoted a passenger as saying.

Fire breaks out in Udyan Express

Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out in two air-conditioned coaches of the stationary Udyan Express Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - KSR Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express. The fire broke out after it reached Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Karnataka's Bengaluru, officials said. There were no casualties as there were no passengers in the bogies at the time of the incident which took place at around 7.00 am.

Fire in Vande Bharat Express

Earlier on July 17, a fire had broken out on a coach in Vande Bharat Express travelling from Bhopal to Delhi. According to the information, the fire broke out in the battery box of the coaches of the Bhopal Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express.

The train allegedly caught fire before reaching Madhya Pradesh's Bina station and stopped at Kurwai Kaithora where villagers had helped to extinguish the fire. Authorities said that all the 36 passengers in the C 14 coach, where the fire broke out, got off safely.

