UP: Fire in Kaushambi-Sealdah Express, passengers jump out of bogies

Kaushambi-Sealdah Express: Passengers travelling in the Kaushambi-Sealdah Express train has a narrow escape on Tuesday as a bogie caught fire. Several passengers jumped out of the window to save themselves amid the commotion.

The incident took place near Bharwari railway station of the Kokhraj police station area in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to initial reports, a short circuit triggered a fire on 12987 Kaushambi-Sealdah Expres. Panic-stricken passengers pulled the chain to stop the train. Several passengers jumped out of the window to safety as the train came to a halt.

The fire was later brought under control by railway staff and locals.

In one of the worst railway disasters in India that killed at least 278 people and injured more than 900 in the June 2 train crash where the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train after colliding with Bengaluru-Howrah Express. The CBI which reached the site on Tuesday has meanwhile registered a case. The reason behind the accident will be known after completion of investigations by CBI and CCRS, an official said.

