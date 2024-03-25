Monday, March 25, 2024
     
  4. Madhya Pradesh: 13 injured as fire erupts during Holi celebrations at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: 13 injured as fire erupts during Holi celebrations at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

The tragic incident occurred during the 'bhasma aarti on Monday morning. The injured individuals were immediately rushed to the District Hospital for treatment.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Ujjain Updated on: March 25, 2024 8:33 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a tragic incident, as many as 13 people, including priests, got injured after a fire broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. According to the information, the incident occurred during 'bhasma aarti' on Monday.  The injured individuals were rushed to the District Hospital for treatment, the police said.

Priests Ashish Sharma the incident occurred during the traditional Holi celebrations at the temple. "The fire spread in 'garbhagriha' due to gulaal. Priests of the temple got injured. We have rushed them to the hospital..." he added. 

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

