Mahashivratri celebrations: 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakal Temple, sea of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mahashivratri celebrations: Priests perform 'Bhasma Aarti' at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple.

Mahashivratri celebrations: On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, devotees have been offering prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple since early morning today (March 8). Hundreds of people thronged the temple to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. The priests performed a grand 'Bhasma Aarti' of Mahakal in front of the devotees.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple was adorned with beautiful lighting, welcoming the devotees. Apart from that, several renowned artists across the nation are showing their devotion to Lord Shiva with their art on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Famous sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Shiva from 500 'Shivalingas' in Puri, Odisha.

While another sand artist named Ajay Gupta in Prayagraj (UP) made a replica of the Kedarnath temple using biscuits. Gupta, during his interaction with the media, said, "We have made a replica of Kedarnath temple using biscuits...last year we made a Shivling with 1,111 biscuits so after that we had this thought that a temple should also be made."

Know more about Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the 'Magha' month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and marks the night of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Maha Shivaratri marks the convergence of 'Shiva' and 'Shakti' and also celebrates the night when Lord Shiva performed the 'Tandav'- the cosmic dance. It is believed that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are in the most optimum positions to help raise a person's spiritual energy.

Devotees offered prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Mahashivratri. At Shankaracharya Mahadev Temple in Srinagar, devotees came in large numbers to offer prayers.

Odisha's Bhubaneswar's Lingaraja Temple was decked up on the occasion of Mahashivratri as devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers.

Devotees queue up in large numbers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

In a display of devotion and religious fervour, hundreds of devotees gathered at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to celebrate Maha Shivaratri today (March 8). The occasion drew worshippers from far and wide, forming long queues as they eagerly sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

To ensure the smooth flow of the crowd, law enforcement agencies swiftly swung into action to manage the crowd outside the temple. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a significant number of devotees were seen taking a dip in the holy waters of Sangham ghat on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh's Nandhyala district, the renowned Srisailam Temple became a hub of religious activity. Pilgrims immersed themselves in various rituals and prayers, creating an atmosphere charged with religious zeal. The temple authorities had prepared for the influx of worshippers, ensuring a peaceful celebration.

Devotees expressed their devotion through traditional chants, hymns, and the illuminating glow of lamps, creating a spiritual ambience on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Hundreds of people thronged the temple to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva as the priests performed 'Aarti' on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted fellow Indians on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

"Best wishes to all my family members of the country on Mahashivratri. I wish that this great festival brings new energy in everyone's life and also gives new strength to the resolutions of the country in Amritkaal. Jai Bhole Nath!," PM Modi posted on X.

ALSO READ: Are banks closed tomorrow for Mahashivratri? Check state-wise holiday list

ALSO READ: Indian Hindus arrive in Pakistan to participate in Mahashivratri festival