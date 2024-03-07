Are banks closed tomorrow for Mahashivratri? Check state-wise holiday list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Are banks closed tomorrow for Mahashivratri?

As Mahashivratri approaches on March 8th, several states across India have announced bank closures in observance of the festival. The decision to close banks during this period is determined by state governments in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the RBI's holiday list for March, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days across various states.

Plan for bank holidays

With many states experiencing three consecutive bank holidays twice in March, individuals are advised to plan their banking transactions accordingly. It is recommended to ensure adequate cash reserves for essential needs during the holiday period. Online banking services and ATMs are viable alternatives to accessing banking facilities during bank closures. It is advisable to verify the closure dates and availability of emergency services with local bank branches.

March 2024 bank holidays

Banks will remain closed on Chapchar Kut, Mahashivratri, Bihar Divas, Holi (Second Day - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi), Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi, and Good Friday in March 2024.

Mahashivratri bank holiday

On March 8th, banks will be closed in several states in observance of Mahashivratri, followed by the second Saturday and Sunday.

States observing bank closure on Friday

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu-Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh will observe bank closures on Friday.

Other bank holidays in March

- March 26th: Banks closed in Orissa, Manipur, and Bihar.

- March 27th: Banks closed in Bihar.

- March 29th: Banks closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu.

While branches may be closed in some states on these dates, online banking services will continue nationwide, ensuring access to banking facilities through digital platforms and ATMs.

Also read | Govt hikes DA for Central employees by four per cent, approves over Rs 10,000 crores for Northeast