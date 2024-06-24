Sebi initiates inquiry into Quant Mutual Fund over alleged front-running

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO The Indian flag flies in front of the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at its headquarters in Mumbai.

Quant Mutual Fund, a prominent player in India's financial landscape, is currently under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over allegations of engaging in front-running activities. Front-running is an illegal practice in the stock market where a trader executes orders on a security for their account while taking advantage of advanced, non-public information received from a broker or analyst before their clients. This practice undermines fair market principles by allowing the trader to benefit from information that is not yet available to the public.

Sebi's inquiry into Quant Mutual Fund follows recent media reports detailing suspicions of irregularities. The regulatory body has taken decisive action by conducting search and seizure operations at Quant Mutual Fund's offices located in Mumbai and Hyderabad. These operations are part of Sebi's efforts to gather evidence and ascertain the extent of any potential misconduct.

Fund's assurance and investor communication

In response to these developments, Quant Mutual Fund promptly communicated with its investors via a late-night note issued on Sunday. The fund reiterated its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, assuring investors that it is fully cooperating with Sebi during the investigation.

"Recently, Quant Mutual Fund has received inquiries from Sebi, and we want to address any concerns you may have regarding this matter," stated the fund in its communication. "We want to assure you that Quant Mutual Fund is a regulated entity, and we are always fully committed to cooperating with the regulator throughout any review. We will provide all necessary support and continue to furnish data to Sebi on a regular and as-needed basis," as quoted by news agency PTI.

Fund's profile and market standing

Quant Mutual Fund has garnered a reputation as one of the fastest-growing fund houses in India, boasting a significant presence with over 80 lakh folios and managing assets exceeding Rs 93,000 crore. Despite the ongoing regulatory scrutiny, the fund remains steadfast in its mission to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to its investors.

"Our primary goal remains unchanged: to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to all our valued investors," assured Quant Mutual Fund. "Your confidence in Quant Mutual Fund is of utmost importance to us, and we are dedicated to maintaining transparency and adherence to regulatory standards," PTI reported.

Future outlook and investor confidence

Looking ahead, Quant Mutual Fund remains optimistic about its ability to continue delivering strong performance and maintaining investor trust. The fund's commitment to regulatory compliance and cooperation with Sebi underscores its proactive approach to addressing any challenges posed by the ongoing investigation.

In conclusion, while Sebi's investigation into Quant Mutual Fund's alleged front-running activities unfolds, the fund's assurance of full cooperation and adherence to regulatory standards is aimed at safeguarding investor interests and preserving its standing in the financial markets. As the inquiry progresses, stakeholders will be closely monitor developments to assess the potential impact on the fund's operations and market reputation.

Also read | Sensex falls 463 points, Nifty drops 149 points in early trade