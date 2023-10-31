MP Election: Over 3,800 candidates file nominations for 230 Assembly seats in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Ahead of the forthcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, a total of 3,832 candidates have filed the nominations for the 230-member assembly in the state. According to Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan, the process of filing the nominations began on October 21 and the deadline ended on Monday (October 30).

Till Monday, 4,359 nominations filed by 3,832 candidates have been received, he said. On the last day of filing the nomination papers, 2,489 candidates filed nomination forms, the official said. The scrutiny of forms will be held on Tuesday and the candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 2.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan files nomination

On Monday, October 30, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan filed his nomination paper from the Budhni assembly constituency in Sehore district. His wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan was also present with him on the occasion.

Ahead of filing nomination papers, CM Chouhan visited his village Jait in the district, held a roadshow and also addressed a public gathering in the district. "We will serve the public and will do it in such a way that the world would remember that someone had come. The aim of my life is to make the lives of the people better. I want to tell the women of the entire state that in the coming five years I will make every sister a Lakhpati Didi," he told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 114 seats while restricting the BJP on 109. The party under Kamal Nath formed a government with the support of BSP, SP, and Independent MLAs.

However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

(With inputs from agencies)

