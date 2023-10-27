Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) MP Election: Who is leading among Brahmin, Muslim, Bheel and OBC voters? Check India-TV CNX Poll

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 : The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to be the number one choice for different castes in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election to be held next month on November 17, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. The poll projections showed the BJP is well ahead of the Kamal Nath-led Congress party in several castes including Brahmin, Bania, Kirar-Dhakad, Kurmi, Yadav, Jatav-Satnami and Rajput among others. The Congress party is likely to get more votes from Muslims and Bheel in the state. Earlier, the poll projected that the BJP may emerge as the single largest party and may just touch the halfway mark of 116 seats. The opinion poll projected the BJP may win 115 seats in the 230-member-strong Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The main opposition party Congress may win 110 seats in the state.

Who is ahead in Brahmin, Bania and Rajput communities?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 80 per cent of Brahmin voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party is likely to get just 12 per cent of Brahmin votes. Around 8 per cent of Brahmin voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties. Similarly, 68 per cent of Bania voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party is likely to get just 14 per cent of Bania votes. Around 18 per cent of Bania voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties. According to the poll, 72 per cent of Rajput voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party is likely to get just 12 per cent of Rajput votes. Around 16 per cent of Rajput voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties.

Image Source : INDIA TV MP Election: Who is leading among Brahmin, Muslim, Bheel and OBC voters?

Who is leading in Kurmi, Yadav and other OBC communities?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 54 per cent of Kurmi voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party is likely to get 41 per cent of Kurmi votes. Around 5 per cent of Kurmi voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties. Similarly, 47 per cent of Yadav voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party is likely to get 35 per cent of Yadav votes. Around 18 per cent of Yadav voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties. According to the poll, 56 per cent of other OBCs are likely to vote for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party is likely to get 32 per cent of other OBC votes. Around 12 per cent of other OBC voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties.

Who is ahead in Kirar-Dhakad, Bheel, Jatav-Satnami and other Dalit communities?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 84 per cent of Kirar-Dhakad voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party is likely to get just 15 per cent of Kirar-Dhakad votes. Around 1 per cent of Kirar-Dhakad voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties. However, around 54 per cent of Bheel voters are likely to vote for the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP is likely to get 35 per cent of Bheel votes. Around 11 per cent of Bheel voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties. According to the poll, 45 per cent of Jatav-Satnami voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party is likely to get 42 per cent of Jatav-Satnami votes. Around 13 per cent of Jatav-Satnami voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties. The poll also shows that around 44 per cent of other Dalits may vote for the BJP in the state while around 40 per cent of them may back the Congress party in the state. Around 16 per cent of other Dalit voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties.

Who will get more Muslim votes?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 87 per cent of Muslim voters are likely to vote for the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP is likely to get just 2 per cent of Muslim votes. Around 11 per cent of Muslim voters in Madhya Pradesh may side with other parties.

ALSO READ:​ Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: PM Modi, Shah, Nadda among BJP’s star campaigners | Check list

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar files nomination from Dimani | VIDEO