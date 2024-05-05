IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins and Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2024 game in Hyderabad on March 27, 2024

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Struggling Mumbai Indians will target consolation points when they host playoff hopefuls Sunrisers Hyderabad in the crucial fixture of the IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Mumbai Indians suffered their eighth defeat of the season after a heavy loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. Mumbai can reach a maximum of 12 points and no team has ever qualified for playoffs (in a 10-team season) with six wins.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their two-match losing run by beating league leaders Rajasthan Royals by just one run while defending 201. Pat Cummins' SRH are placed fourth in the points table with six wins and are tipped to secure playoff qualification this season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 55th T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Monday, May 6 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head (C), Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Pat Cummins, T Natarajan

MI vs SRH Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Travis Head: The Australian big-hitter scored 58 runs off 44 balls to produce his fourth fifty-plus score in nine innings this season. Head is leading the scoring chart for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 396 runs in nine games at an amazing strike rate of 194.11 and also scored 62 runs off 24 balls against Mumbai in the first-leg fixture this season.

Suryakumar Yadav: The world no.1 T20I batter ended his inconsistent run of form by smashing a brilliant fifty against KKR in the last game. Suryakumar has scored 232 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 168.11 and with the help of three fifties so far.

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 55 probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Naman Dhir, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Markrande, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.