Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar files nomination from Dimani | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar files nomination from Dimani constituency

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Union Agriculture Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narendra Singh Tomar today (October 27) filed his nomination from Dimani Assembly seat for state polls scheduled to be held next month.

Several BJP leaders and Tomar's daughter were also present along with him on the occasion. Tomar is in the fray from Dimani seat in Morena district against the Congress candidate Ravindra Singh Tomar.

The BJP has announced a total of 228 candidates so far in its five lists- 39 candidates each in first and second lists, a single name in the third list, 57 candidates in the fourth list and 92 candidates in the fifth list. The party is yet to declare candidates for Guna (Scheduled Caste) and Vidisha seats.

The BJP has fielded Tomar in its second list of candidates for the upcoming polls. The second list contained names of three Union Ministers and four MPs (Member of Parliament).Union Ministers Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas seat.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively. Other notable candidates in the second list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak.

Madhya Pradesh will undergo polls on November 7 (Tuesday) and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 (Sunday). Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

2018 poll results:

In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent. The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020.

ALSO READ:​ Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi offers prayers at Raghuveer Mandir in Chitrakoot

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: JD-U announces second list of five candidates