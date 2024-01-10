'Ladli Behna to become Lakhpati Behna': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's new mission amid 'Mama Mama' slogans

Follow us on Image Source : X/@CHOUHANSHIVRAJ Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, announced on Wednesday that Madhya Pradesh is celebrating Ladli Behna Divas and on this special occasion Rs 1,576.61 crore will be transferred to the accounts of Madhya Pradesh's beloved sisters, courtesy of the newly elected Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav. This marks the eighth instalment of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, with the funds set to arrive with a single click.

Moreover, the state will observe Women Empowerment Week from January 10 to 15. The former Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed his joy, saying, "Today is the 10th of January, and sisters are going to receive Rs 1,250 in their accounts. Best wishes to all the sisters!"

He emphasised the significance of empowering women, stating, "For me, all sisters are embodiments of goddesses, and women's empowerment is my life's mission. I will actively participate in the campaign to turn sisters into lakhpatis."

Expressing gratitude to the current Chief Minister and his team, Chouhan remarked, "I extend my gratitude and congratulations to our Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, and his entire team for continuing this initiative. This scheme will persist, and the government of Madhya Pradesh, under the Bharatiya Janata Party, will remain committed to the welfare of mothers, sisters, and daughters."

He concluded by reiterating his best wishes to all the sisters and expressing his commitment to their well-being.

As part of Women Empowerment Week, various programs will be organised, including the felicitation of Ladli Laxmi-friendly gram panchayats at the district level. Additionally, girls selected in competitive exams will be honoured, and girls providing information about child marriages will receive recognition. The week will also feature art competitions on the theme of "Good Touch-Bad Touch", providing information on the POCSO Act. Special competitions on cyber safety through short films will be conducted by experts and the police cyber cell.

The eighth instalment of Rs 1,250 is expected to be credited to the accounts shortly.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan envisions 'Ram Raj'

Shivraj, addressing the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, emphasised that the grand construction of the Ram Temple is transforming the entire nation into a 'Ram Raj' under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Expressing gratitude for participating in the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Chouhan shared the historic moment of the completion of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22 in the divine and majestic structure, symbolising the realisation of 'Ram Raj.' He highlighted that this vision extends beyond just a temple; it encompasses the welfare and happiness of the people.

The essence of 'Ram Raj' lies in ensuring every underprivileged person has a home, and Chouhan commended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for providing homes to over 4 crore impoverished individuals nationwide. The focus on eradicating hunger, reflected in the free distribution of 5 kilograms of rice or wheat through the Garib Kalyan Yojana, further embodies the ideals of 'Ram Raj.'

Chouhan also emphasised the importance of directly depositing funds into the accounts of farmers, showcasing the success of schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Chief Minister Kisan Nidhi in Madhya Pradesh. This ensures that no farmer remains deprived due to a lack of resources, complemented by the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which compensates farmers for crop losses.

The vision of 'Ram Raj' extends to women's empowerment through initiatives like the Livelihood Mission and the formation of self-help groups, aiming to enhance income opportunities for women, allowing them to stand on their own feet with dignity and respect.

The commitment to sanitation, with over 10 crore toilets built, and accessible healthcare through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana further exemplifies the comprehensive approach to realising the ideals of 'Ram Raj', where no impoverished individual is forced to compromise on their health due to financial constraints.

