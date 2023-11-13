MP election: Congress manifesto deserves to be thrown in dustbin: Vijayvargiya over Kamal Nath's 'copy' claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP leader and candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya, launched a strong criticism against Congress, responding to the allegation made by Congress President Kamal Nath that BJP's manifesto is a copy of Congress's manifesto. Vijayvargiya stated that none of the promises made by Congress have been fulfilled, while the BJP is committed to fulfilling all the promises they have made.

Notably, the polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

'Congress manifesto deserves to be thrown in garbage'

Vijayvargiya expressed strong displeasure at the allegation of copying BJP's manifesto in Madhya Pradesh. Taking aim at Kamal Nath, he said that the Congres have not fulfilled a single promise they made, whereas BJP will fulfill all the promises they have made. "You did not do even one of whatever you promised. We will fulfill all of whatever we promised. The difference between your and our manifesto is that your manifesto is eligible to be thrown in a dustbin and our manifesto is eligible to be fed into a computer so that people can see how we execute each and every promise," he said.

Vijayvargiya further said that the way PM Modi has developed the country and the state has made everyone happy. The Ujjwala Yojana has provided homes and gas stoves to the poor, and the food scheme has ensured ration for them. As a result, everyone is celebrating Diwali with great joy.

What Kamal Nath had said?

Taking aim at BJP's manifesto, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said that the BJP copied the Congress' manifesto. "They (the BJP) released the manifesto during the last days of the election and copied everything," said Kamal Nath. The former MP CM further alleged that the BJP does not have any vision of its own and just copies what Congress does.

Here's BJP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party promised to provide free ration to the poor for the next five years and LPG cylinders to women at Rs 450. The party also said it will set up Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology and Madhya Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences once it retains power in the state. The BJP further promised to provide 100 units of electricity for Rs 100.

1. Free ration to the poor for the next five years

2. Procurement of wheat at Rs 2,700 and paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from farmers

3. Rs 12,000 to farmers every year under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and Kisan Kalyaan Yojana

4. Mukhya Mantri Jan Awas Yojana to be launched in the state. Under the scheme, homes will be provided to the poor strata of the society

5. Beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Scheme to be provided financial assistance, along with a pakka house

6. Beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Scheme and Ujjawala Scheme to be provided gas cylinders at Rs 450

7. Girl child to be provided a total of Rs 2 lakh until she attains the age of 21 years

8. Girls students from needy families to be provided free education "from KG to PG (post graduate)"

9: Free education to every school student till Class 12th

10. Rs 3 lakh for the empowerment of tribal community

11. Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology and Madhya Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences to be set up

