Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress president Kamal Nath calls MP CM Chouhan a 'good actor'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh: Congress President Kamal Nath and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a political address delivered during a public rally in the Rehli assembly seat of Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath made bold predictions regarding the upcoming state elections. Nath, addressing the crowd in the lead-up to the state assembly polls scheduled for November 17, asserted that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would soon be bidding farewell to his current role.

"Shivraj Singh ji will not be jobless, though he would not be the Chief Minister. He is a good actor and will go to Mumbai to pursue an acting career there and bring glory to Madhya Pradesh," Nath declared to the gathering.

With only four days remaining before the state elections, Nath voiced strong criticisms of the current BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that it is run by a combination of "police, money, and administration." He emphasized that the upcoming election on November 17 holds the key to Madhya Pradesh's future, accusing the BJP of having a detrimental impact on the state during their 18-year rule.

Nath also highlighted the unfulfilled promises of Chief Minister Chouhan, particularly in the realm of job creation. Chouhan had previously committed to providing one lakh jobs to the state's youth, but Nath pointed out that this promise remained unfulfilled. He also criticized the government for failing to fill the backlog of vacant positions in the public sector.

Nath concluded his address by urging the people to scrutinize Chouhan's intentions and questioned the speed at which the "announcement machine" operated under the current leadership. As the state of Madhya Pradesh gears up for a pivotal election, Nath's statements set the stage for a hotly contested battle for power.

Also read | 'This time Madhya Pradesh has to celebrate three Diwalis': Amit Shah in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh