Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Complete candidate list of Congress

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state will be held in a single phase on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Over 5.60 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state this time. According to the poll body the total 5,60,60,925 voters, 2,88,25,607 are male 2,72,33,945 female, and 1,373 others belong to the third gender.

The Congress replaced its candidate for the Datia assembly constituency, fielding Rajendra Bharti in place of Avadesh Nayak. He will contest against BJP candidate and Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Bharti, a former MLA, lost the last election by a slender margin. Nayak's nomination from Datia drew opposition from a section of party workers and leaders, prompting the party leadership to replace him. The Congress also replaced its candidate for the Pichhore assembly seat, where Arvind Singh Lodhi will be the party nominee in place of Shailendra Singh.

