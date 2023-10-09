MP Election: BJP releases fourth list of 57 candidates, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Budhni again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (October 9) released its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest again from his traditional seat of Budhni. State's Home Minister Narottam Mishra to contest from Datia, Gopal Bhargava from Rehli, Vishwas Sarang from Narela, and Tulsiram Silavat to contest from Sanwer constituency.

The party's list of candidates was released on the day the Election Commission (EC) announced the poll schedule in five states including Madhya Pradesh. Assembly polls will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 (Friday) and counting of votes will be held on December 3 (Sunday).

List of BJP candidates for Madhya Pradesh:

Serial No. Constituency Name Candidate Name 1. Ater Dr Arvind Singh Bhadauria 2. Gwalior Rural Bharat Singh Kushwah 3. Gwalior Pradhuman Singh Tomar 4. Datia Dr Narottam Mishra 5. Khurai Bhupendra Singh 6. Surkhi Govind Singh Rajput 7. Rehli Gopal Bhargava 8. Naryoli (SC) Engineer Pradeep Laria 9. Sagar Shailendra Jain 10. Khargapur Rahul Singh Lodhi 11. Malhara Kunwar Pradhuman Singh Lodhi 12. Panna Brijendra Pratap Singh 13. Rampur-Baghelan Vikram Singh 14. Sirmour Divyaraj Singh 15. Mauganj Pradeep Patel 16. Deotalab Girish Gautam 17. Rewa Rajendra Shukla 18. Churhat Shardendu Tiwari 19. Jaisingnagar (ST) Manisha Singh 20. Jaitpur (ST) Jaisingh Maravi 21. Anuppur (ST) Bisahulal Singh 22. Manpur (ST) Kumari Meena Singh Mandve 23. Vijayraghavgarh 24. Murwara Sandeep Shriprasad Jaiswal 25. Patan Ajay Vishnoi 26. Jabalpur Cantonment Ashok Rohani 27. Panagar Sushil Kumar Tiwari 28. Paraswada Ramkishore Kanvre 29. Seoni Dinesh Munmun Rai 30. Amla (SC) Dr Yogesh Pandagre 31. Harda Kamal Patel 32. Sohagpur Vijaypal Singh 33. Sanchi (SC) Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary 34. Silwani Rampal Singh 35. Sironj Umakant Sharma 36. Berasia (SC) Vishnu Khatri 37. Narela Vishwas Sarang

The BJP has made an early announcement of candidates for the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on August 17 which had names of around 39 candidates.

The second list was released on September 25. The list featured three central ministers - Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, and Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulatse - and four other Lok Sabha MPs.

A day later, the party announced that Monika Batti will contest from Amarwara, a seat reserved for STs. She joined the BJP after leaving the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP). Of the five states going to the polls, the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.

Elections will also be held next month in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Some prominent candidates declared by BJP for Madhya Pradesh in its fourth list:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Budhni) Dr Narottam Mishra (Datia) Dr Arvind Singh Bhadauria (Ater) Pradhuman Singh Tomar (Gwalior) Govind Singh Rajput (Surkhi) Rahul Singh Lodhi (Khargapur) Rajendra Shukla (Rewa) Bishaulal Singh (Anuppur) Vishwas Sarang (Narela) Krishna Gaur (Govindpura) Tulsiram Silavat (Sanwer) Hardeep Singh Dang (Suwasra)

