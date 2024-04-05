Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Congress is on verge of downfall, endangered party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan today (April 5) criticised the I.N.D.I.A bloc, hinting at the looming downfall of the Congress party.

"The confidence in the Congress party has significantly eroded. The forms of the members of I.N.D.I.A bloc are being rejected. They have such people in their party who do not know how to fill a form," Chouhan stated while speaking to media.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his recent critical comments on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chouhan said that the statements made by the Congress MP seem to reflect a sense of panic stemming from the Congress party's decline.

"It appears that the Congress party is on the verge of downfall, while the BJP is anticipated to secure another substantial victory," Chouhan said.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan took a jibe at Congress and termed it an 'endangered party'.

Congress making abrupt statements

"Congress and its leaders have been repeatedly saying that democracy and the Constitution are endangered, democracy is not in danger, the Constitution is in safe hands, but if someone is endangered, then it's the Congress party. Congress is going into the trough," Chouhan said.

"The Congress' situation is more like an angry cat scratching at a pole. Rahul Gandhi is making weird statements, like if BJP wins (Lok Sabha polls) the country will be set on fire. Does Congress want to set the country on fire? Does Sonia Gandhi agree with Rahul Gandhi's statement?" the BJP leader asked.

This comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala on Wednesday (April 3). After filing his nomination, Rahul Gandhi said the upcoming Lok Sabha election 'is a fight for democracy and the Constitution of India.'

"This election is a fight to save democracy and the constitution. On one side, the Congress Party and the INDIA alliance are fighting for democracy and the Constitution. On the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP members are engaged in destroying democracy and the Constitution," the Congress MP said.

When will Madhya Pradesh vote?

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

