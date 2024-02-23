Scindia announces direct flight between Gwalior and Mumbai, says 'will bolster tourism, prosperity'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday (February 23) announced a direct flight between Mumbai and Gwalior starting February 27, aiming to expand air services in the city in Madhya Pradesh, and said that it will help in bolstering tourism. The Minister said that the flight will be operated once in a week.

“In order to continue the expansion of air services in Gwalior, a new air service will be started between Gwalior-Mumbai from February 27, 2024. This direct flight between the country's financial capital, Mumbai and the land of heroes, Gwalior, will be operated once a week and will prove helpful in regional prosperity and tourism development,” Scindia posted on X.

"In January, Scindia had connected Gwalior with Delhi, Bengaluru and Ayodhya. The new terminal building of Vijayaraje Scindia Airport is also now ready and is going to be inaugurated soon. This airport is one of the fastest constructed airports in the country, the work of which has been completed in a record time of just 16 months," officials said.