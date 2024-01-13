Madhya Pradesh: Heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore seized from car in Mandsaur, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police officials seize drugs from the secret compartment of the car.

The Central Narcotics Bureau recovered 3 kg and 450 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore from a car in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. The illegal substance was seized from Shamgarh Suwasra Road Bardiya Amra village.

The CBN's Javra team received information that a huge quantity of drugs would be smuggled in a car to an unknown location. The team laid siege near Garoth Shamgarh Road Bardia Amra and stopped the suspected car, detaining the driver and another person.

During interrogation, the driver revealed that the heroine had been secretly hidden on the side of one of the tyres of the car. The police seized 3 kg 450 grams of the illegal drug heroin from a secret box near the tyre.

A case has been registered against the accused under the drug trafficking section of the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 (NDPS). Meanwhile, the accused are being interrogated to find out from where they had brought the drugs and where they were going to deliver them.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Two Nigerian nationals held with drugs worth Rs 9 crore in Mumbai

ALSO READ | Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 956 crore seized by Assam Rifles in 2023, 50% more than last year