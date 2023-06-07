'Operation Srishti': Toddler slips 20-feet further into borewell, drilling process halted in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Operation Srishti': Toddler slips 20 feet further into the borewell

Child falls in borewell: The drilling process has been halted as of now in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district to rescue a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a 300-feet deep borewell at Mungaoli village. The rescue operation is underway for the last 20 hours since the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the girl was playing in the field. The child, identified as Srishti Kushwaha, has gone further deeper by 20 feet into the borewell. She is now stuck at around 50 feet in it, officials said.

Speaking to the media, Sehore Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi said that hard starta has made the drilling difficult around the borewell. "The child is sinking further down due to the vibration of the excavator. As the drilling goes on, the baby is sinking further. So we have decided to halt the drilling process as of now," he added. The SP further said that there has been no movement seen in the baby since yesterday (June 6) night.

Rescue operation underway

Upon getting the information about the incident, the administration reached a team at the spot and started the rescue operation. The rescue operation is being carried out with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officials.

CM Chouhan takes cognisance of incident

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who belongs to Sehore district, took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely. "Sad information was received about the innocent daughter falling into the borewell at Mungavali village in Sehore, the SDRF team immediately reached the spot and started the operation to rescue the daughter from the borewell," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister further added, "I have instructed the local administration to take necessary steps. I am also in constant touch with the administration. The rescue team is trying to save the baby girl safely. I pray for the well-being of the daughter."