Madhya Pradesh: 3,800 kg ganja worth Rs 5.8 crore destroyed by CGST, Excise officials in Dhar

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE 3,800 kg ganja worth Rs 5.8 crore was destroyed by CGST, Excise officials in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

As much as 3800-kilogram consignment of ganja worth Rs 5.8 crore was destroyed by the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Excise department in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, an official said on Monday.

The contraband, which was seized from smugglers and peddlers over the years, was destroyed in the cement facility in Manawar, some 135 kilometres from Indore, he informed. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials were present when the ganja was incinerated, he added.

Last month the Central Narcotics Bureau recovered 3 kg and 450 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore from a car in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. The illegal substance was seized from Shamgarh Suwasra Road Bardiya Amra village.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Drugs worth Rs 130 crore seized in Mizoram in last 45 days: Assam Rifles

ALSO READ | Drugs worth Rs 5,956 crore seized by Gujarat Police in two years: Government