Union Minister L Murugan among 5 candidates declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh

Rajya Sabha elections: All five candidates in the fray for Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh, including Union minister L Murugan, were on Tuesday declared unopposed. Four candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one from Congress were in the fray for Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, all of them were elected unopposed as members of Rajya Sabha.

They were declared unopposed as only five nominations were received for the same number of seats, which were falling vacant, until the last day for withdrawal of nominations on February 20.

The five candidates were:

Union Minister L Murugan (BJP)

Madhya Pradesh BJP's women wing president Maya Naroliya (BJP)

Valmiki Dham Ashram head Umesh Nath Maharaj (BJP)

Kisan Morcha’s national vice president Banshilal Gurjar (BJP)

MP Congress unit treasurer Ashok Singh (Congress)

Rajya Sabha elections

The biennial election for Rajya Sabha seats, falling vacant as the terms of the incumbents MPs are set to expire, is scheduled for February 27. A total of 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states are retiring in April and the election to the seats will be held on February 27. Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala from Gujarat, and Union minister Narayan Rane from Maharashtra are among those retiring from the House.



Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Karnataka), Dharmendra Pradhan (Madhya Pradesh), V Muraleedharan (Maharashtra) and Bhupender Yadav (Rajasthan) are also retiring and not being nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again. According to reports, all these ministers are likely to be fielded by the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

Others who are retiring include Manmohan Singh (Congress), Anil Baluni (BJP), Santunu Sen (AITC), Amar Patnaik (BJD), Kanta Kardam (BJP), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena-UBT), Vandana Chavan (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Prakash Javadekar (BJP), Amee Yajnik (Congress), Saroj Pandey (BJP), Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP) and Bashistha Narain Singh (JDU).

