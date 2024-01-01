Monday, January 01, 2024
     
  4. Rahul Gandhi an ordinary Congress MP, don't highlight him so much: Digvijaya Singh's brother

Lakshman Singh said Rahul Gandhi himself has said he is a party worker. "We all are party workers," Singh said without elaborating on his previous comment.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bhopal Published on: January 01, 2024 15:04 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

The younger brother of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh courted controversy after he termed Rahul Gandhi as nothing but just an 'ordinary' party worker. Lakshman Singh was speaking to reporters at the Congress office in MP's Guna city when he said that he doesn't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader.

When reporters claimed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's face is shown less on TV when he makes a statement in the Lok Sabha, Lakshman Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is an MP, he is not the (party) president and is a Congress worker. Apart from this Rahul Gandhi is nothing. "You (media) people should not highlight Rahul Gandhi so much and neither should we," he said."

Rahul Gandhi is only an MP and he is equal to the rest of the party's parliamentarians, said Lakshman Singh, who has been a five-time MP and three-term MLA. "One does not become (big) by birth but by one's actions. Don't consider Rahul Gandhi such a big leader, I don't. He is an ordinary MP. It doesn't matter whether you highlight him or not," Lakshman Singh said.

 

