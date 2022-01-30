Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while making windows in the house

Sunday, January 30, 2022
     
According to Vastu Shastra, some things should be kept in mind while getting the windows constructed. Otherwise, negative energy can enter the house and cause trouble in the house.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2022 7:44 IST
Whether it is home, flat, office or building, it is very important to have windows everywhere because fresh air, light and positive energy enters from here, which directly affects the environment of the people living or working there. Therefore, while getting them constructed, some things should be kept in mind according to Vastu Shastra. Otherwise, negative energy can enter the house and cause trouble. 

Here we are telling you about the direction of the windows. Know in which direction it is good to have windows and in which direction it is not. East, North and West directions are considered to be the best for windows everywhere in the house, flat, office or building. This keeps positivity in the house. But the window should never be made in the south direction.

