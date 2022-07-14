Vastu Tips: Placing mirrors in THESE places in the house are considered auspicious

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK mirror

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash that by placing a mirror at various places of the house, Vastu defects end. Also, know what size mirror is considered auspicious at which place.

Everything has its own importance in Vastu Shastra. There is also the special importance of keeping everything in its right place. But we often forget these things and do not put things in their right place. By doing this, quarrels and irritability remain in the houses. That is why it is very important that the Vastu defects of your house should be eliminated as soon as possible.

People like to have mirrors in their homes. By placing them in different parts and of different sizes in the house, their beauty increases. But have you ever wondered what is the right place and size to place a mirror? If there is a bathroom or toilet in the basement or southwest corner of your house, that is, in the southwest direction, then you should put a square-shaped mirror on the wall of the east direction. By doing this the Vastu defects of your house will be removed soon.

If any part of your house is of unusual shape or dark, then by placing a mirror, ie mirror, in the cut or enlarged part, you can balance the energy. Apart from this, if there are any electric poles, tall buildings, unwanted trees or sharp protrusions on the earth outside your house, then you can diagnose them by placing a paqua mirror on the main door of the house. The paqua mirror is in an octagonal wooden frame. On which workmanship made from the thread is also found. This frame is mostly red, green, yellow and gold.