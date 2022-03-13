Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/OUTBACK_EMU_4WD Vastu Tips: Placing a water tank in THIS direction of the house will be beneficial

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the effect of Vastu is from everything present in our life. Even the slightest difference becomes the cause of Vastu defect. According to Vastu Shastra, one thing present in the house has both positive and negative effects in life. Not only this, where are these things kept. This also matters a lot.

In today's time, most people pay more attention to Vastu. Working according to Vastu has good and bad effects on you as well as your entire family's life. Know about the water tank from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today.

Be it a hotel or house, arrangements have to be made for water at different and many places. The place is selected according to different uses. If you want to make arrangements for water inside the ground, that is, to get a bore or to get a jet, then it is good to choose the Northeast angle for this and keep in mind that Ishaan will stay away from water-related problems.

Apart from this, the southeast angle is best for making a cement tank on top of the roof.