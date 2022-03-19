Vastu Tips: Know where to build place of worship and cafeteria in a hotel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THEOBEROIMUMBAI Image showing a hotel corridor

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of the worship house and cafeteria in the hotel. Wherever you want to stay, do anything, it is imperative to keep the lord in your minds. Do remember that God is because of whom this whole world and this nature has come into existence.

According to Vastu Shastra, whether it is a hotel, a house or an office, it is best to choose the Northeast angle for the house of worship everywhere. Northeast corner is considered to be the place of gods. By getting the temple constructed in this direction, positive energy remains. Nowadays the trend of open cafeteria or restaurant is increasing a lot.

Be it marriage or birthday, only open space is being chosen for everyone. For such an arrangement, a place should be left in the east or north direction.