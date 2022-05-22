Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do not keep THESE things under the bed to avoid rifts in relationships

Highlights A mirror should not be kept under the bed

Do not forget to keep a broom under the bed

Vastu Tips: Every single thing related to human life affects our life somewhere. From the kitchen of the house to the things kept there also have a profound effect on our life. A bed is a very important thing in our house, which will be necessary for every house. The maintenance of the bed is necessary from the point of view of Vastu, as well as it becomes necessary that there is no such thing present under this bed which has a bad effect on our life. Let us know about those things which are very important for us to remove.

Things of iron:

We often put ironwood under the bed. But keeping them has a bad effect on our life. According to Vastu Shastra, if any item is of no use to you, then throw it away or you can sell it for junk. If that item may be needed later, then it is better to keep it somewhere else instead of keeping it under the bed.

Mirror

According to Vastu Shastra, the mirror should never be kept at the head or under the bed. By doing this, there is a rift in the relationship between husband and wife.

Broom

In the house where a broom is kept under the bed, there is often conflict between husband and wife. There are many disadvantages of keeping a broom under the bed. By doing this for a regular time, financial constraints remain in the house.

Footwear

According to Vastu, shoes and slippers should never be kept near the bed or near your head. This brings negative energy in life.