Vastu Tips: AVOID making these mistakes while buying a plot for your house

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips for buying a plot

Vastu Shastra has been a basis for identifying and developing the best living spaces. Vastu-compliant plots help the family members to be more happiness, wealthy, healthy and prosperous. Some directions like the Source directions (North, East, North-East) are naturally found to be good in Vastu. If the plots of these directions (South, West, Southwest, Northwest) are built according to the Vastu rules then they provide auspicious results. So be careful while choosing the right direction for your house.

Go for a Northeast or East facing house as it suits almost everyone. Also, Vastu complaint plot selection is considered good in relation to the profession of the inhabitants.

To make your house completely Vastu compliant, here are certain criteria that you can add to your list:

1- If you are a school teacher you can prefer East facing house. People working in the Banking sector or finance you can go for a Northeast or a North plot as it denotes Mercury n Kubersthan. If you are from the glamour industry like, parlour or Salon or restaurant owner then prefer the southeast direction.

2- The shape of the plot also is of prime importance. We know that the body of the Vastu devata is lying in an inverted form on the plot and each body part comes in different, i.e, his head is in the Northeast, his feet towards the southwest and so on. Thus, it is important to look after all the directions before buying a house. Therefore the shape of the plot should be a rectangle or square without any reduction or extension. Also, make sure that the proportion of the plot should not be more than 1:3.

3- Now let’s understand the surroundings of your plot. There should be no mandir 100ft from your plot. Towards North or East if you have an open area, some river, pond, or underground tank is suitable in Vastu. If you have any heavy buildings in the South or West or mountain, then it also considered very good according to Vastu.

4- Make sure there is no crematorium or burial ground as it disturbs the energy of your plot. Also, check for any electric pole in front of your house.

5- Soil plays a vital role in Vastu. Check for the colour and smell of the soil. Any good Vastulogist can check the soil and tell you whether the plot is good for wealth or business or not. If while digging you find bones or nail pieces then get the upper layer properly cleaned and refill it with clean soil. It is mandatory to do bhumi pujan and put a Kalash and naag Nagin in the Northeast. Vastu pooja also makes the energy and the surroundings positive.

6- The plots having slopes in the North or east are auspicious. If the natural slope is not towards this direction then you must get the landfill by soil and create the slope towards these directions.

ALSO READ: Vastu Tips: Southeast direction is considered auspicious for construction of kitchen in house

Read More Vastu Shastra Tips