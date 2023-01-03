Vastu Tips: Southeast direction is considered auspicious for construction of kitchen in house

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Construction of kitchen in house

Vastu Shastra helps a person attract positive energy to grow and prosper. Be it home, office, shop or hotel, if the Vastu tips are kept in mind during the construction then it definitely affects the income flow, health, wealth, prosperity, confidence, and happiness. Today, we will know important Vastu tips about the construction of the kitchen. The best location for the kitchen is Agni Kon ie the Southeast. If this direction is used for the kitchen then automatically the Agni element gets strong. The fire zone represents cash liquidity, family health, and vitality. It depicts both-- mental and physical health of the ladies in the house.

If In case it is not possible to construct a kitchen in the Southeast direction then Vayuvay kon (Northwest) should be considered. Next, in the preference is South because this direction also has an element of fire. However, never construct your kitchen in the Northeast as it can cause huge losses or disharmony in the family. Even North is not an apt zone for the kitchen as it is a water direction so it will be a clash of Water and fire.

1- The most fundamental elements in the kitchen are fire and water. While cooking, you should face East or Southeast. This increases the energy and vitality of all and specifically the lady of the house. It also improvises digestion.

2- The sink should be towards the North or Northeast this improves the flow of money in the house.

3- The colour scheme should be neutral white cream or ivory white. you can also go for light yellow, orange or peach. The best is the wooden finish according to Vastu. The colour to be avoided is black.



4- The Garbage bin should be placed Northwest or west of your kitchen. The clutter in the mind gets cleared and adds positivity.

5- Do not leave your kitchen dirty at night. Clean it properly before sleeping as leaving unwashed utensils brings bad luck to your life.

6- The burners of your gas if they are blocked then it affects the inflow of money.

7- The taps in the kitchen should not be leaking as this also gives us financial losses. Electric appliances should be located in the southeast, if not possible then towards the east of your kitchen. This helps you avoid repairs.

8- The grocery stock should be kept toward the South or west corner.

9- The North and east of the kitchen should be light n load free. If you cannot locate the gas stove in the east or southeast then light a Diya in the kitchen in this zone so that the fire element is present in this direction.

10- Water sink, if cannot be shifted then place a Kalash filled with water in the North or Northeast direction as this will symbolically remove the Vastu dosh related to the sink.

11- Do not place water and fire on the same platform. It’s a big Vastu dosh.

12- Avoid kitchen over or under bathroom.

(Inputs from Dr. Vaishali Gupta, Vastu Expert)

