Vastu Tips: Which direction to choose for security guard room and vehicles parking in hotel?

Today in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the direction of the security guard room and parking in the hotel. According to Vastu Shastra, if you want to build a security guard's room in the north direction, then it should be facing east, if you want to make it in the east direction then the door should be north-facing, if you want to make it in south direction then it should be facing east direction. It is better to get the room constructed according to this to get beneficial profits.

Apart from this, the north-west direction or east and north direction are considered best for parking. In Vastu Shastra, there are also appropriate directions for planting trees and plants outside the hotel. For planting heavy and big trees, the south direction, west direction or southeast direction should be chosen, while for small plants and pots it is good to choose north, east or north-east directions.