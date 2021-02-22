Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Using this coloured marble in south-west direction of home or office brings monetary benefits

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra, light colors should be used in the south-west part of the house or shop. In this direction, it is considered good to choose yellow stone, ie yellow marble. In this direction, instead of applying yellow stone all over the floor, you can use it in a small part if you want.

By doing this, the money in the house or shop remains intact and there is no shortage of any kind. Apart from yellow, you can also choose a light pink color.

While any design should be made with red natural stone or red color in the south direction. This increases the respect of the people of the house.

But while buying stone, keep in mind that only buy natural stone or marble and not synthetic stone because marble improves the energy flow in the house and keeps away negative energy.