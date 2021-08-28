Vastu Tips: Things to consider before installing a fountain inside your home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Things to consider before installing fountain at home

The direction of flowing water and water-related things in the house makes a huge impact on everything. According to Vastu shastra, the northeast direction should be chosen to keep a pitcher or jug ​​of water in the house. By doing this, the members of the house get success in everything. Some people are fond of having a small artificial waterfall or fountain at home. But in which direction it should be or what things should be kept in mind related to it?

If you have a garden area in your house, then you can get a waterfall or fountain installed there. The waterfall should be installed in such a way that its water flow is in the direction of your house. Its water should never be in the other direction outside the house. Otherwise, the happiness that should come in the house will go out.