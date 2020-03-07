Vastu Tips: Start wooden work in home from south or west direction

Begin wooden work in home from south or west direction

In today's vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about furniture and give tips related to it. If you want to start wooden-related work in your home or office, it is better to begin from south or west direction. It is considered auspicious to end the wooden furnishing work in north or east direction.

However, as far as the workplace is concerned, it is better to use steel furniture. It is important to take care that the corners of furniture are round-shaped instead of being pointed. They are not only dangerous but also emit negative energy.

Use light-coloured polish on furniture instead of dark shades. You can ask your carpenter to carve drawings of sun, lion, peacock, elephant, cow, horse or even fish.

