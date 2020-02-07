Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while constructing water tank

Vastu tips for water tank

In today's Vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about things to keep in mind while constructing water tank. Whether it is a hotel or home, water tank should be made with utmost care.

If you want to have an underground water store, then go for northeast. Don't forget to keep the direction neat and clean. Septic tank should be constructed in northwest or west direction. As west direction is considered to be Varun Dev's abode, hence, opting for this will keep all water-related issues at bay.

In case you want to construct a cemented water tank on your terrace, then southeast direction is the best.