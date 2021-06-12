Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Putting these 3 types of pictures at home is inauspicious. Know why

According to Vastu, one should never keep pictures of wild animals like lion, cheetah, etc at home. Especially those pictures should not be put in your house at all, in which animals are hunting or in a violent posture. By putting such pictures in the house, negative energy is transmitted. It also has a negative effect on the people of the house due to which the feeling of hatred towards each other increases.

Sinking ship

People who are fond of watching movies etc., often put pictures of Titanic's ship or other sinking ships in their homes. But according to Vastu Shastra, it is inauspicious to put the picture of a sinking ship or boat. This weakens the morale of the people. Such photos are considered a sign of bad luck. By putting such pictures in the house, there is a possibility of disturbance and loss related to money.

Statue or picture of Nataraja

According to Vastu, the idol of Nataraja should not be kept in the house. Lord Shiva resides in the position of Tandava in the idol of Nataraja. This form of Shiva is destructive, so the idol or picture of Nataraja should not be kept in the house.

Picture of Mahabharat

Family discord is shown in Mahabharata in which the entire Kaurava family gets destroyed. Putting the picture of Mahabharata in the house increases family discord. Vastu says that one should avoid putting pictures of war, or weapons in the house.