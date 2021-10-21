Vastu Tips: Put marble of this colour on the floor in south-west direction, it will be auspicious

Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2021 6:58 IST
Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the floor in the south-west direction of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to choose yellow colored stone i.e. yellow colored marble in the south-west part of the house or office.

If you do not want to install yellow stone on the entire floor, then you can also get auspicious results related to this direction by placing a yellow stone in a small part of this direction. By doing this, there is never a shortage of anything in the home or office.

There is stability in everything. Also, the health of the mother remains good at home.

 

