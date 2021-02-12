Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIGITAL_1NATURE_ADDICT Vastu Tips: People with Moolank 6 should keep peacock feathers in THIS direction

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash reveals what should be kept where according to your moolank, i.e. according to numerology. Mercury is the planet of people with moolank 5 and the north direction is auspicious for them, so they should keep the idol of Lakshmi or Kubera in the north direction of the house.

The planet of moolank 6 natives is Venus and the southeast direction is auspicious for them, therefore, they should keep peacock feathers in the south-east direction of the house.

Ketu is the planet of the moolank 7 natives and the north-west direction is auspicious for them. So people with 7 moolank should keep Rudraksha in the north-east direction of the house.

The planet of moolank 8 natives is Saturn and the west direction is auspicious for them. So the 8 radix people should keep black crystal in the west direction of the house.

The planet of 9 radix natives is Mars and south direction is auspicious for them. So the nine radix natives should place pyramid in the south direction of the house.