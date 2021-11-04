Thursday, November 04, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: On Deepawali, start lighting lamps in the house from this direction for wealth & propserity

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash at which place of the house should the earthen lamps be kept on the day of Deepawali. Along with this, also know from which direction to start placing lamps.  

November 04, 2021
Vastu Tips: On Deepawali, start lighting lamps in the house from this direction for wealth & propserity
Vastu Tips: On Deepawali, start lighting lamps in the house from this direction for wealth & propserity

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the direction of the lamps of Deepawali. Today, to get the scientific effect of Deepawali, light mustard oil lamps in lamps made of local clay, that is, according to the local climate, only mustard oil lamps should be lit in the soil of your own place.

By doing this, Lakshmi arrives, the wealth of the house increases. Start keeping these oil lamps from the south-east corner of the house and move towards the south-west corner, that is, the lamp should be lit first in the south direction in the house, then in the west direction. In this way, after lighting the lamp in the south and south-east corner, the lamp should be lit in the east direction of the house.

Lastly, the lamp should be lit in the north direction of the house. Let us tell you that maximum lamps should be kept in the south direction, less lamps should be kept in the west direction than that, less lamps should be kept in the east direction and the least lamps should be kept in the north direction. Keeping a lamp in this sequence gives auspicious and good effects.

 

