Vastu Tips: Make signature like this to strengthen your financial condition

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how a right signature of yours can make you strong in financial condition. All your work rests on one signature. The role of your sign in your financial matters matters a lot, a wrong signature of yours can make you lose millions, while a correct sign makes your fortune strong.

If you are also troubled by financial problems, then according to Vastu Shastra, you can easily get rid of your financial problems by making some changes in your sign.

According to Vastu, if you earn a lot of money but the savings are not even of a rupee, then make a straight line under your signature and start putting two dots below it and as soon as you start saving, put it under your signature. Increase the number of points one by one. But keep in mind that these points cannot be more than 6.