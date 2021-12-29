Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOUTEN_HONDENBENCH.BE Vastu Tips: Know why you should keep black coloured things in north direction

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about things related to black colour. If you want to keep a black dog in the house or if you want to make a small dog house for him, then know in which direction it should be made. According to Vastu Shastra, things related to black colour should be kept in the north direction of the house, so dog houses should also be built in the north direction. There is no fear of any kind by keeping black coloured things in the north direction. Apart from this, you will get rid of ear problems and you will be able to listen carefully to others.

If anything related to black colour is not available in your house, then you can get some black colour done on the north side wall, this will give you good Vastu results. Explain that black colour is related to water and the direction of water is also north. Therefore, for even better results, a water vessel must be kept in the north direction.