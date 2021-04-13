Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu tips for Chaitra Navratri: Place Maa Durga's idol and Kalash in north-east direction

Tuesday marks the first day of the nine-day festival, 'Chaitra Navratri,' which is a celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess and all her different avatars. It is particularly celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. So, today in Vastu Shastra we will tell you about the installation of the idol and Kalash Stapana of Devi Maa on the first day of Navratri.

Ishaan angle ie north-east direction is considered to be the direction of the deities. According to Vastu Shastra, both the idol of the mother and the installation of the urn should be done in the north-east direction of the house and the wooden outpost should be used for idol installation. If one gets an outpost made of sandalwood, it is even better, because sandalwood has been considered a center of auspicious and positive energy in Vastu Shastra. Also, keep in mind that idol installation should never be done near toilets or bathrooms.

Those who do the flag installation on the roof of their house in Navratri should choose the north-west direction.