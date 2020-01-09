Vastu Tips: Keep Feng Shui tortoise in home for wealth and prosperity

Feng Shui tortoise

Tortoise has an important place in Feng Shui. In fact, in Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Vishnu donned the avatar of tortoise during Samundra Manthan.

Feng Shui is particular about placing the objects in specific directions. This helps in gaining maximum benefits. In case, you place Feng Shui tortoise in incorrect direction, then there are chances of weak energy in your personal life. Hence, to evade the ill effects and reap maximum benefits, place it at main entrance or west direction.

Different tortoises have different purposes. The female tortoise which has babies on its shell is considered a symbol of family and children. In order to avoid any sort of dispute in the family, keep a pair of tortoise together.

While black tortoise is for career, silver tortoise is good for trade and business. Crystal tortoise keeps money related problems at bay.

Tortoise also helps in maintaining peace and prosperity.