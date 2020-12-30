Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OLIVIACORCORANINTERIORS Vastu Tips: Don't use white paint in this direction to avoid obstacles in business

In Vastu shastra today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash whether white color can be used in south-east direction. He also tells what are the advantages and disadvantages of painting the walls of the southeast direction white. Earlier, he told us that green is an auspicious color for the south-east direction. The white color belongs to the metal and the natural color of the south-east direction, green symbolizes the wood element.

As saw made of metal cuts wood, in a similar way white color proves to be very deadly for the element of wood in the south-east direction. So, getting colors like white or silver, or gray in the southeast direction can endanger life. Also, the elder daughter can have anemia.

Also, any kind of development can stop completely followed by frequent and multiple hurdles in business.