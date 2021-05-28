Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Build kitchen in southeast direction of the house. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the vastu of the kitchen, the most favorite place of women in the house. Most of the time, women can be found in the kitchen when they are at home. According to Vastu Shastra, if the Vastu of the kitchen is not right, then it has a severe effect on the women of the house and also on the house. Therefore, it is very important to take care of some things according to Vastu shastra while building a kitchen.

The kitchen should always be made in the southeast corner of the house. If it is not possible to make it in this direction, then the next suitable direction is north-west. Apart from this, the most important part is the platform of the kitchen which should be in the east direction, the sink should be in the north direction and the stove should be in the southeast. The height of the kitchen should be about 10 to 11 feet. This can adversely affect the health of women if it is lower. There should never be any door or window in the south direction of the kitchen. Instead of south, you can keep the window towards east.