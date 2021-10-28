Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Apply these colours on the floor of south-east direction to increase business

Vastu Tips: Apply these colours on the floor of south-east direction to increase business

By getting this colour done on the floor of the south-east direction, your business will see a lot of progress. Not only this but you will only move forward in life.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2021 7:00 IST
Vastu Tips: Apply these colours on the floor of south-east direction to increase business
Image Source : FREEPIK

Vastu Tips: Apply these colours on the floor of south-east direction to increase business

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the floor in the south-east direction. According to Vastu Shastra, the relation of Agneya angle with fire is told and the color of fire is red.

According to Vastu, trying for the floor in the igneous angle, such a stone should be installed, in which a red color design is made or a small part of this direction has a red stone.

If this is not possible for you, then you can lay a red colored carpet on the floor of the south-east direction. By doing this, there will be heat in your life and your business will grow a lot. Progress will be the only progress in your life.

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News